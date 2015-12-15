Is Star Wars left or right-wing?
The latest Star Wars film is released on Thursday.

And if you can't see the subtle political messages in a story about an elite group of Jedi Knights helping an idealistic Rebel Alliance fight against a totalitarian Galactic Empire - then there's nothing we can do for you.

But is it left or right-wing? Stephen Bush from the New Statesman and journalist James Delingpole joined Jo Coburn to debate that question.

