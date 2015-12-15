Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Is Star Wars left or right-wing?
The latest Star Wars film is released on Thursday.
And if you can't see the subtle political messages in a story about an elite group of Jedi Knights helping an idealistic Rebel Alliance fight against a totalitarian Galactic Empire - then there's nothing we can do for you.
But is it left or right-wing? Stephen Bush from the New Statesman and journalist James Delingpole joined Jo Coburn to debate that question.
-
15 Dec 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window