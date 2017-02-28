Westminster's annual pancake race

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
MPs, peers and press clash in annual pancake race
It's Shrove Tuesday, which can only mean one thing - the annual Westminster pancake race.
The Daily Politics' Adam Fleming reports on this gladiatorial contest between peers, MPs and the press.
-
28 Feb 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window