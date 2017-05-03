Video

The Shadow chancellor has attacked the BBC for reporting what he called Tory "lies"

John McDonnell told Radio 4's Today he is "shocked that the BBC has taken a Conservative press release and repeated it all morning" and called Tory figures released today "shoddy".

He made the comments as the Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott drew criticism for failing to be clear on costings for additional police officers.