Video

The UK will have no MPs for a few weeks after Parliament was prorogued last week and then dissolved in the early hours of Wednesday.

But the clerk of the Commons, David Natzler, said the buildings would be more open than usual, and it was no holiday for the 2,300 staff who work there.

He told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn: "Parliament no longer exists as an institution, it dissolved at 12.01am this morning, I stayed up to see it go".