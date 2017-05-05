Labour: Local elections not 'total wipeout'

Video

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell says local election results aren't as bad as expected

The Shadow chancellor has said the local elections haven't been quite the "total wipeout" expected for Labour so far. John McDonnell said in areas where they had campaigned they had won the seat.

He told the Today programme Jeremy Corbyn's image had been distorted by the media which was hurting Labour's chances. Mr McDonnell argued that if the Labour leader was given a fair outing in the media then people would see what an "honest, decent and principled" leader he would be.

Further results will be coming throughout the morning.