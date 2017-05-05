'Straw draw' decides Northumberland seat
The winner of a local council seat has been decided in an unusual way after two recounts failed to produce a winner.

At South Blyth, in Northumberland, the candidates drew straws after they received exactly the same number of votes.

The Lib Dem pulled the longer straw - denying the Tories overall control of the council.