Green party: Let's do 'grown up politics'

The co-leader of the Green Party has said the left should get together and do "grown-up politics" to defeat the Conservatives in the general election.

Caroline Lucas told the Today programme Jeremy Corbyn is "betraying the people he says he represents" by refusing to align with the Greens and Lib Dems to stop the Torys winning a landslide.