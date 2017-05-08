Video

Emmanuel Macron is the new French President, but what does this mean for Brexit negotiations?

Mr Macron is a supporter of the EU:. "I'm a pro-European, I defended constantly during this election the European idea and European policies because I believe it's extremely important for French people and for the place of our country in globalisation."

He's not happy about the UK's decision to leave the EU: "I am attached to a strict approach to Brexit: I respect the British vote but the worst thing would be a sort of weak EU vis-a-vis the British"

"I don't want a tailormade approach where the British have the best of two worlds. That will be too big an incentive for others to leave and kill the European idea, which is based on shared responsibilities."