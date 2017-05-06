Video

The local elections saw Conservatives make gains, while Labour and UKIP lost seats, but will this affect how votes are cast on 8 June?

Adam Fleming took the Daily Politics mood box - an unscientific test of public opinion with a plastic box and balls - to Harlow to hear what voters had to say.

