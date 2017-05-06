Will voters change their mind before 8 June?
The local elections saw Conservatives make gains, while Labour and UKIP lost seats, but will this affect how votes are cast on 8 June?
Adam Fleming took the Daily Politics mood box - an unscientific test of public opinion with a plastic box and balls - to Harlow to hear what voters had to say.
More: Follow @daily_politics on Twitter and like us on Facebook and watch a recent clip and watch full programmes on iPlayer
-
08 May
- From the section UK Politics