Liberal Democrat manifesto: 'We can have change'
The Liberal Democrats will unveil their election manifesto today with a pledge to hold a second referendum on leaving the European Union.
Sir Ed Davey, Liberal Democrat election campaign spokesman, says people have lost hope as politics is "quite depressing" at the moment.
He told Radio 4's Today that the Liberal Democrats are the only party telling people they "don't have to accept" the way things are, they "can have change".
17 May
