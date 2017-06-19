Brexit negotiations under way in Brussels

Media player
Brexit: Negotiators set out plans as talks begin
David Davis and Michel Barnier have outlined their early priorities as Brexit talks begin in Brussels.
The UK Brexit secretary says he is in a "positive and constructive" frame of mind while the EU's chief negotiator says he is focused on the rights of EU citizens and the impact on the Irish border.
They were speaking ahead of formal Brexit negotiations beginning.
19 Jun 2017
These are external links and will open in a new window