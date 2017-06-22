Vince Cable running for Liberal Democrat leadership

Video

Lib Dem leadership contender Vince Cable has said that the party's policy on a second EU referendum "did not cut through in the way that we hoped" during the general election.

He also told Daily Politics presenter Andrew Neil that reports of him striking a deal with the new Lib Dem deputy leader Jo Swinson were "absolutely, completely untrue".

So far, he is the only declared candidate to succeed Tim Farron but Ed Davey and Norman Lamb are thought to be considering whether to stand.

