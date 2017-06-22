Oliver Riley on Tories attending music festival

Video

Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell are set to appear at Glastonbury but Conservative member Oliver Riley is more likely to be watching a film at the festival, rather than listening to the politicians.

Asked if he would be the only Tory at the festival, the 19-year-old told Andrew Neil: "I am not sure... I don't expect you would catch many people admitting that they were Conservative there - it's very, very left-wing."

Watch more Daily Politics clips