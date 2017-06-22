Oliver Riley on Tories attending music festival

Do Conservatives go to Glastonbury?
Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell are set to appear at Glastonbury but Conservative member Oliver Riley is more likely to be watching a film at the festival, rather than listening to the politicians.

Asked if he would be the only Tory at the festival, the 19-year-old told Andrew Neil: "I am not sure... I don't expect you would catch many people admitting that they were Conservative there - it's very, very left-wing."

