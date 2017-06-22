Donald Tusk on Brexit - and political dreams and miracles

Video

European Council President Donald Tusk says "miracles" happen and that "politics without dreams - it would be a nightmare".

Mr Tusk, speaking at a press conference with European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker at a Brussels summit, had earlier quoted the lyrics to John Lennon's Imagine when asked if he thought it possible that the UK could stay in the EU: "You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one."