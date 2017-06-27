Video
Jeremy Corbyn calls for a reversal of emergency services cuts
Cuts to police, fire and ambulance services should be reversed, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said.
Labour is to put forward an amendment to the Queen's Speech calling for an end to the 1% public sector pay cap.
The amendment also praises the response of the emergency services to the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed at least 79 people, as well as to the terror attacks in London and Manchester.
