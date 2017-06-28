PMQs: Jeremy Corbyn warns Theresa May over council cuts

Video

Jeremy Corbyn said the Grenfell Tower fire deaths showed the "disastrous effects of austerity" and warned Theresa May over the depth of council cuts, saying this must be "a wake-up call".

But she told the Labour leader that cladding of tower blocks began under the Blair government, and was a "matter that has occurred under governments of both colours, under councils of all political persuasions."

