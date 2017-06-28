Video
PMQs: Conservative and Labour leaders on prosecutions
Theresa May said the decision to charge some people over the 1989 Hillsborough disaster would be a "day of mixed emotions" for the families, whom she worked with in her previous role as home secretary.
Jeremy Corbyn said the development only happened due to the "incredible work" of the Hillsborough Justice campaign, and he praised former MPs Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram, who are now metro mayors.
28 Jun 2017
