Chris Bryant tops list of MPs for a private members' bill

Chris Bryant topped a list where 461 MPs bid to present a private members' bill, and so he has the best chance of seeing one of his ideas make it into law, if he can get cross-party support.

He told Daily Politics presenter Andrew Neil and Conservative MP Owen Paterson about the ideas he is considering, but has a few weeks to pick one subject.

His current thoughts include banning non-recyclable supermarket wrapping, allowing civil partnership for heterosexual couples, abolishing hereditary peers, a new offence of attacking 999 staff, land reform, and a cap on agricultural benefits - but which is he leaning towards?