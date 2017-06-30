'Disappointed' by Labour position on single market

Video

Three Labour frontbenchers have been sacked for defying Jeremy Corbyn and backing an amendment to the Queen's Speech calling for the UK to stay in the single market after Brexit.

Wes Streeting, the Labour MP for Illford North, was one of 50 MPs who rebelled. He told Radio 4's World at One he was "surprised and disappointed" at Labour's position.

Mr Streeting said "I don't believe Labour can achieve its objectives of tariff-free, barrier-free access to the single market and a jobs first Brexit, outside of membership of the single market".

He suggested that lots of Labour party members and supporters "will be disappointed by our position on the single market".