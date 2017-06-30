Momentum's Adam Klug says he expects Labour to win election soon

Video

Momentum's Adam Klug says he expects Labour to win an election which he reckons will soon be called.

In a personal film for This Week, he spoke of an "extraordinary comeback" that has led to a "strong and united" Labour Party.

And he said: "It’s now time for parts of the media that have demonised Momentum to recognise that Jeremy Corbyn’s vision for Labour, which we support, is popular across the country. "

