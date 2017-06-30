Video
Momentum's Adam Klug says he expects Labour to win election soon
Momentum's Adam Klug says he expects Labour to win an election which he reckons will soon be called.
In a personal film for This Week, he spoke of an "extraordinary comeback" that has led to a "strong and united" Labour Party.
And he said: "It’s now time for parts of the media that have demonised Momentum to recognise that Jeremy Corbyn’s vision for Labour, which we support, is popular across the country. "
