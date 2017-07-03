Naomi Klein details three reasons why a Trump presidency was inevitable
Was Donald Trump’s winning of the American presidency entirely predictable?
The journalist and author Naomi Klein argues in her new book No is Not Enough that all the forces she has been chronicling for two decades came together in the ascent of one Donald J. Trump and what’s more those on the left who don’t like him are telling him in the wrong way.
Here she details for the Today programme three times we really should have seen a Trump presidency coming.
-
03 Jul 2017
- From the section UK Politics