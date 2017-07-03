Ex-ambassador Roy Bassett on Ireland's links to UK and EU

Video

Ireland has "much greater connections" to the UK than the remaining 26 EU states - which are "moving a direction we do not particularly like", says a former Irish ambassador.

Ray Bassett is suggesting Ireland rethinks its future in the customs union and single market, and says the country should consider a new relationship with the EU.

He spoke to Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn, who reminded him a poll showed 88% of Irish people wanted to stay in the EU.

