'Discipline of all cabinet ministers is important'

Video

Conservative MP Stephen Crabb says that MPs who do not want to follow the government line "should not be in the cabinet".

The former work and pensions Secretary was speaking to Radio 4's The World at One following numerous cabinet ministers publicly campaigning to lift the government's policy of a 1% cap on public sector pay.

He said "discipline on the part of all cabinet members is really important" and "if you're in the cabinet, if you are taking the government shilling, then you need to stick to the government line".