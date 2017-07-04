Minister: Immigration detainees 'benefit from £1-an-hour work'

Video

Detainees benefit from being able to work for £1-an-hour at immigration centres, a minister has insisted.

Lib Dem Baroness Hamwee had asked if the £1 pay rate "for people who have committed no crime" was "something that as a society we can be proud of".

Baroness Williams of Trafford told the Lords the work by inmates was voluntary and was a way to "relieve boredom".

She said it helped meet "recreational and intellectual" needs - and was not a scheme designed to save money.