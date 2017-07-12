Council leader 'never been in high-rise' before fire
The new leader of Chelsea and Kensington Council has said she had never visited Grenfell Tower or any other high-rise block in the borough before the fire.
However Elizabeth Campbell argued that just because she lived in the south of the borough it did not mean she didn't understand conditions for people who live in the north.
She told the Today programme her work with family and children's services made her a suitable person for the job.
12 Jul 2017
