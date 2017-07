Video

The Prime Minister Theresa May has told BBC Radio 5 live that she shed "a little tear" after hearing the exit poll result on general election night.

In her most honest interview yet about the election campaign, she told 5 live Daily's Emma Barnett: "When the result came through, it was a complete shock… I felt, I suppose, devastated really."

