Video
German MEP Jakob von Weizsäcker's marmalade joke
A German politician said UK press coverage of his tongue-in-cheek comments about marmalade was an "odd experience".
Jakob von Weizsäcker MEP gave Daily Politics presenter Andrew Neil an explanation about German linguistics, and explained how his comments regarding his nation renaming jam "to sweeten the bitter aftertaste of Britain leaving the EU" saw him portrayed as an "angry German" in newspapers.
-
13 Jul 2017
- From the section UK Politics