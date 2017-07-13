David Davis on repeal bill and EU nuclear deal

Video

The government has published its repeal bill, which aims to end the supremacy of EU law in the UK.

Brexit Secretary David Davis tells BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg MPs will get a say and that ministers will only use new powers granted by the legislation to make "technical changes" to laws.

He also suggests the UK could have associate membership of European nuclear agency Euratom after Brexit, and that an "arbitration arrangement" will be needed to rule on this and trade matters between the UK and EU.