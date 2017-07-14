Farron: I decided to quit 'two weeks into the election'

Video

Outgoing Lib Dem leader Tim Farron has revealed he made the decision to stand down as Liberal Democrat leader two weeks into the general election campaign, but did not announce his decision publicly.

When asked by BBC Radio 5 live's Emma Barnett whether he had deceived people who voted Lib Dem in the election, he said: "No, not in the slightest no. My sense was that I was leading the party through an election to get the best result possible for us."