Online abuse should not be 'normal' for election candidates
A first-time parliamentary candidate has spoken out about the online abuse she received in the run up to the general election.
Emily Owen, 22, who stood for Labour in Aberconwy, was sent sexually explicit messages on social media.
Her comments come as the head of the Parliamentary standards watchdog warned the level of personal abuse election candidates are facing has reached a "tipping point".
16 Jul 2017
