State pension: David Gauke defends 'common sense' change

Work and Pensions Secretary David Gauke tells the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg that the proposal to raise the state pension age to 68 between 2037 and 2039, seven years earlier than planned, is a "common sense" move.

He says the age at which people can claim their pension cannot remain static because costs will become unsustainable and announcing this now will give the six million men and women affected "20 years notice" and time to prepare.

In a wide-ranging interview, the minister also says he believes the triple lock guarantee of a 2.5% minimum rise in pensioner spending will have to be reviewed in future but there is "no consensus" for it in the current Parliament.