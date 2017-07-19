The moment the lights went out on MPs

Video

MPs often complain about being kept in the dark by government but the lights literally went out on them on Wednesday.

During an adjournment debate about job losses at Tesco's Welsh headquarters in Cardiff, the Commons chamber was suddenly plunged into semi darkness.

Business minister Margot James, who was speaking at the time, admitted to being "thrown off her script" by the surprise turn of events but the session continued to its end, albeit as a shadow of its former self.