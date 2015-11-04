Jeremy Corbyn: I never said we would write off student debt

Video

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said that his party did not make a commitment to write off existing student debt during the general election campaign.

Mr Corbyn was responding to a question from the BBC's Andrew Marr about an interview he gave to music paper the NME before June's general election, in which he had said he was "looking at ways" to reduce the debt burden.

Mr Corbyn said that shadow chancellor John McDonnell is currently looking at the party's policy and will set out its plans at a point in the future.