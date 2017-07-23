Former chief whip: Corbyn was "the greatest rebel ever"

Video

A former Labour chief whip has described Jeremy Corbyn as "the greatest rebel ever", but said that despite his rebellions Tony Blair was reluctant to discipline him, with the then prime minister instead saying that Labour was "a broad church".

Speaking to the Westminster Hour about the current situation in the Labour Party, Baroness Armstrong said: "I know MPs where basically there is a process of harassment, where at every meeting they are criticised, they are challenged, they are told that they don't represent the people in the room."

She suggested that Mr Corbyn should make it clear that he, like Mr Blair, will lead "a broad church that is tolerant", adding: "....the real test for Jeremy is, is he up to it?"