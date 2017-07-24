There is 'no need to leave the single market'

Video

After Environment Secretary Michael Gove laid out his plans for farming subsidies post-Brexit, there is now discussion over who will be in charge of those policies in Scotland and Wales.

First minister of Wales, Carwyn Jones, wants to bring the power back to the devolved nations and highlights the need to keep access to the single market.

Mr Jones told the Today programme it is "crazy" to suggest any "rational or sane" politician would say tariffs aren't a problem.