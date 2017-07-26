Michael Gove says 'no' to chlorinated chicken

Video

The Environment Secretary Michael Gove has said chickens that have been washed in chlorine will not be allowed in the UK as part of any trade deal, once the UK leaves the European Union.

"We are not going to dilute our high animal welfare standards, or our high environmental standards, in pursuit of any trade deal," Mr Gove told the Today programme.

"We need to ensure that we do not compromise those standards," he said.

Discussing Brexit more broadly, he said: "It is in the interest of Britain and the European union to ensure that... we have an implementation phase..."