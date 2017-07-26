Liam Fox: It's early days for US trade discussions

Video

Liam Fox says enthusiasm within the Trump administration for closer trade ties with the UK is clear but it is early days to talk about how the process of doing a post-Brexit trade deal with the US will play out.

Speaking to the BBC's Newsnight, the international trade secretary told Emily Maitlis that the issue of chicken imports was some way off being raised but he was adamant that the UK would not be lowering its welfare standards.

He said food safety decisions should be based on scientific advice.