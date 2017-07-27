Government: 'Free movement will end spring 2019'

Video

Freedom of movement will end "in the spring of 2019," when the UK leaves the European Union, the immigration minister has said.

Speaking on the Today programme, Brandon Lewis said: "Free movement of labour ends when we leave the European Union in the spring of 2019," allaying any possibility of free movement extending into the "implementation phase" of Brexit.

"The four key principles of the European Union include free movement and we won't be part of the European Union when we leave," he said.