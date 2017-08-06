Video
Defence expert: Government should focus on UK's post-Brexit role
The UK and US are currently preoccupied with domestic politics; in the UK's case with Brexit at the forefront.
But Dr Karin von Hippel, a former State Department adviser and the director of defence and security think tank Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), says the UK is not paying enough attention to global affairs, and the real international threats to its national security.
She was speaking to Radio 4's Westminster Hour.
