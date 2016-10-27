'He asked me to get the car and take him home'

Video

Chantek, a male orangutan who was one of the first apes to learn sign language has died at age 39 in the US.

Professor of anthropology at the University of Tennessee Lyn Miles was Chantek’s former trainer. She lived with him for nine years and said he made up special words. One example was the way he called a cheeseburger - meat cheese bread.

She told Today: "The last time I saw him not too long ago he asked me for meat cheese bread and for me to get the car and take him home."