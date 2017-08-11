Former Tory aide renews call for anti-Brexit party

Video

The former chief of staff to Brexit Secretary David Davis has said leaving the EU will be a "calamity for our country", claiming cabinet ministers have expressed interest in a new centre party to oppose Brexit.

"The hard Brexit plan that Mrs May is pursuing is going to take our economy off a cliff, is going to make Black Wednesday look like a picnic," James Chapman told the Today programme.

"And when that happens, the Conservative Party will never be in power again."