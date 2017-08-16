Corbyn reacts to Champion resignation
Video

Sarah Champion: Jeremy Corbyn reacts to resignation

Jeremy Corbyn says Labour will not "blame" or "demonise any particular group" and it was Sarah Champion's decision to quit the front bench over criticism of comments made by her in a newspaper article.

Ms Champion, the MP for Rotherham, resigned as shadow equalities minister after she was criticised for saying, in an article written for the Sun, that "Britain has a problem with British Pakistani men raping and exploiting white girls".