Sarah Champion: Jeremy Corbyn reacts to resignation
Jeremy Corbyn says Labour will not "blame" or "demonise any particular group" and it was Sarah Champion's decision to quit the front bench over criticism of comments made by her in a newspaper article.
Ms Champion, the MP for Rotherham, resigned as shadow equalities minister after she was criticised for saying, in an article written for the Sun, that "Britain has a problem with British Pakistani men raping and exploiting white girls".
16 Aug 2017
