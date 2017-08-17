Video
Universities offer 'extraordinary returns' - minister
As students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland received their A-level results, reports said universities would be fighting with each other to fill places, because of a drop in applications.
Meanwhile, former Downing Street adviser Nick Timothy attacked the level of tuition fees.
But Universities Minister Jo Johnson told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that higher education remained good value for money.
17 Aug 2017
