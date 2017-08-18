May: UK stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Spain

Video

The UK stands "shoulder-to-shoulder with Spain" after Thursday's attacks in Barcelona, Prime Minister Theresa May has said.

Mrs May said the UK government believes that a number of British nationals were caught up in the attack and that officials are urgently investigating reports of a child, believed missing, who is a British dual national.

She said countries must "work together if we are to confront this evil of terrorism" and the "perverted, extremist ideology which drives it".