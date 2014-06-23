George Osborne: UK is 'poorer' post-Brexit vote

Video

Former chancellor George Osborne told the Today programme the UK has gone from being the fastest growing economy in the G7 to one of the slowest growing.

Mr Osborne's comments come after he urged the government to build a high-speed rail line across the north of England, from Liverpool to Hull to "transform" the economy.

He added that the global investment communities have made "Britain poorer" relative to other countries and that is how they are viewing Brexit.