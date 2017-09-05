Video
Labour MP Laura Pidcock attacks the Commons in her maiden speech
Making a maiden speech is a big parliamentary moment for new MPs. The parliamentary authorities advise MPs to make uncontroversial speeches but a Labour MP, Laura Pidcock, ignored the rulebook.
In a speech that attracted a lot of attention on social media she says the Commons "reeks of the Establishment"
and that "the clothes, the language, and "obsession with hierarchies, control and domination are symbolic of the system at large".
-
05 Sep 2017
- From the section UK Politics