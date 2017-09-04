Soubry: 'Bullish, macho' government must stop

Video

Conservative MP Anna Soubry has accused the government of conducting debate over the Brexit bill in a "bullish, macho" manner.

Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a backlash as it emerged that Remain-supporting Conservative MPs are being told by party whips that they will be seen as “supporting Jeremy Corbyn” if they attempt to soften the Brexit bill.

"If you don't fall into line and get behind something then somehow you're going to be thwarting the will of the people - that sort of rhetoric has got to stop," Anna Soubry told the Today programme.