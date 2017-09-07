Van Rompuy: 'Zero' chance of EU trade talks in October
A former president of the European Council has dismissed Brexit Secretary David Davis' hopes of beginning trade discussions with the EU next month.
"The chances that we are ready in October are in the neighbourhood of zero," said Herman Van Rompuy
Asked by the Today programme if the talks might not begin by December, he said: "If there is no breakthrough, for instance, on the financial settlement."
-
07 Sep 2017
- From the section UK Politics