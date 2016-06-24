PM is 'driving the Brexit car'

Amber Rudd: Theresa May is 'driving the Brexit car'
Home Secretary Amber Rudd has told the BBC's Andrew Marr that Boris Johnson is being a Brexit back-seat driver - but Theresa May is driving the car.
She made the remarks following an article in the Daily Telegraph by Mr Johnson.
He said the UK should not be giving the EU any money to gain access to the single market after Brexit, and said he would like to see a lot of the money recovered from Brussels going to the NHS.
-
17 Sep 2017
- From the section UK Politics