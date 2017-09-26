Who is the biggest danger: Trump or Kim?

Video

Labour Party delegates were asked which of US President Donald Trump or North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was the bigger threat to world peace, after their recent war of words over nuclear weapons.

Daily Politics reporter Ellie Price took her mood box, an unscientific test with balls and a box, to Brighton to hear what delegates at the conference thought.

Shadow minister for peace and disarmament on Labour views about Trump

